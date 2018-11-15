Community appreciation

I want to extend deep gratitude and appreciation to business’s and individuals in our county that contributed to renovating the kiosk in front of the courthouse.

Generous donations from ACE/Inland Empire Builders, THRIVENT a community based membership with the motto of “ Live Generously” and Stud's in Plains.

Like any community project without many hands this project would not have happened. Support from Jen Kreiner Community Development Director, Kim Roberts, owner of Inland Empire Builder and his staff, Susan and Andy. The owner of Stud's, Joel Collette and his staff ... and the permission from all of our commissioners.

I extend my “Thank you” for contributions from the SC Historic Society for the map of 1906 and photos, Paradise Art Center for their photos and poster, and Linda Haywood for “Road to the Buffalo” poster.

Donna Maughlin, Linda Novak and Patty Morris also gave of their time and interest. And finally, a real chunk of my gratitude goes to Susan McFarland, whose knowledge and skill actualized my vision.

I had always felt the kiosk was the “front door to our county.” Now I am proud to say our front door is welcoming and informative about our beautiful Sanders County. This is what community means to me, working together creating beauty. Thank you everyone! We did this for our county.

Always with Respect,

Dawn Gandalf,

Thompson Falls