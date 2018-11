All-State Altmiller leads county selections to 14C team

NOXON FRESHMAN Riley Richter gained valuable experience as the Lady Devils' setter this season and should be back for her team next year. Richter is pictured at the recent District 14C tournament in Hot Springs.

Plains junior Kylee Altmiller, Hot Springs junior Sydney Jackson and Noxon seniors Kristina Brown and Delaney Weltz have been honored as first team selections for the 2018 District 14C All-Conference volleyball team, and Altmiller was further honored as being only one of the two players in the le...