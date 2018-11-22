ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Shana Neesvig 

County music students earn all-star honors

 
November 22, 2018

ALL-STAR MUSICIANS from Sanders County high schools recently performed at the annual University of Montana School of Music All-Star Ensemble. Pictured are Jared Webley (left) and Edison VanVleet who denoted Noxon High School. Cameron Stearns from Hot Springs and A.J. Jermyn from Plains also made fine representations for the county as well.

All-Star musicians from Hot Springs, Noxon and Plains high schools performed in a University of Montana School of Music recital recently at the University's Dennison Theatre.

Cameron Stearns of Hot Springs, Edison VanVleet and Jared Webley of Noxon, and A.J. Jermyn of Plains all were part of the Silver Wind Ensemble. They played "Hobbits Hymn and Dance," "Waltz no. 2" from Jazz Suite no. 2, selected movements from "A Longford Legend," "Dio, che nell'alama infondere" from "Don Carlo" and finished the concert with "Amparito Roca."

These students were selected because they are the top musicians at their respective schools, commented Noxon music teacher Sari MacArthur. Stearns excels on the clarinet, Edison VanVleet on the trombone, Jared Webley on percussion and Jermyn performed on his trumpet.

The prestigious concert was directed by some of the world's leading conductors, composers and musicians; Johan de Meij, James Smart, Robert LedBetter, and Louis Millán. In addition, students also made acquaintances with guest performers Adam Collins, cello, and Robert Tapper, trombone.

High School All-Star Ensembles is an annual event composed of an All-Star Maroon Wind Ensemble, All-Star Silver Wind Ensemble, All-Star Percussion Ensemble and All-Star Symphony Orchestra. These schools take part in the event every year, according to MacArthur.

 
