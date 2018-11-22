Elks help 47 kids learn about bowling

FUTURE BOWLERS received instruction and got to test their bowling skills at an Elks triathlon event last week. The Clark Fork Valley Elks received a grant to help Sanders County youth. The triathlon included lessons in golf in September, trap shooting in October and bowling in November.

The final event of the Elks triathlon took place last weekend, offering instruction on bowling for local kids. More than 45 children joined Elks members and volunteers at Rimrock Lanes to learn about bowling.

Elks Member Rick Hagedorn started the event off with some brief instructions regarding bowling. Nancy Gressang checked all the youth in and divided the youth into groups, according to age. Once all was done, they began with some stretching exercises. "Nothing like seeing 47 youth doing jumping jacks and stretching legs and arms to get ready to bowl," said Elks member Sandi Torres.

Hagedorn took his group that required the use of bumpers, ages 4-7. Some of the younger youth needed assistance with getting the ball down the lanes. Sometimes that is done with a two-handed throw between the legs, also known as the "granny throw." A few other kids got help from the ramp, a platform that is brought out the foul line, and then the bowler places the ball on top and pushes it down the ramp.

Ginger Ward helped kids ages 8-12 who did not need bumpers. A few instructions and they were having fun. Each youth taking turns.

Ron Beaty gave instruction to the older age group of 13-18. Beaty even demonstrated how a hook is thrown. The older youth were quite impressed. He showed them how to properly handle the ball when throwing it onto the lane. He also showed them them proper etiquette of waiting for the bowler next to you to bowl, and then take your turn.

The Elks appreciated the parents who not only brought their youth to the event, but helped instruct the youth as well. "Special thanks to Preston Jopling and Matthew Toyias and to the two teachers from Thompson Falls Elementary, who brought their students to our event. To all the parents that came out with their children to our event, we could not do this without you most of all. We look forward to next year's triathlon," Torres said. Simple Simon's Pizza and Rimrock Lanes donated refreshments for the event.

The Clark Fork Valley Elks Lodge received a grant to help youth in Sanders County. The other two events were golf in September and trap shooting in October.