GROWING HOLIDAY CHEER

Hannum family has spent 44 years growing tree business

A BRIGHT FUTURE AWAITS – Russ Ballenger loads soon-to-be Christmas trees on a conveyor belt at Tuscor Ranch tree farm in Trout Creek. John Comunetti received the trees at the end of the belt and strategically placed them in the trailer for delivery. Lou and Jean Hannum, Tuscor Ranch owners, have worked the tree farm for over 30 years. These trees will be transported to various tree lot locations where they will be adorned with love and spread holiday cheer.

"O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree, how lovely are thy branches." The smell of freshly cut pine trees fills the air at Tuscor Ranch tree farm in Trout Creek. The smell is amazingly lovely, and that is what tree farm owners Lou and Jean Hannum are striving for, sharing their love of trees.

From what they have accomplished in the last 30-plus years, they have done just that.

The vast acreage, 20-25 commercial tree farm acres, is cultivated by the Hannums to provide everyone, even the grinchiest of souls, a very Merry Christmas. They take their job of growing and harvesting Christmas trees quite serious.

This year the farm will provide 1,500 trees to spread holiday cheer, which is an average annual amount according to Lou. After selecting the best trees, they are cut down, wrapped to protect branches, put on a conveyor belt and loaded into a semi-trailer, beginning their voyage.

The trees loaded into Tuscor Ranch's trailer will soon be sold in Bozeman, Helena, Glendive, Livingston, Fishtail (a small Montana town south of Big Timber), Trout Creek and Cody, Wyo.

In spring, as soon as the ground is workable, seedlings are planted and tended to every day.

"We work every day, all year," Jean commented. "My husband, he's a work-acholic around here," she said with admiration, although it is quite clear she is a hard worker herself. Even though she's 77 years old, it seems she could run circles around the average Joe.

Most of Tuscor Ranch's Christmas trees are allowed to grow 6 to 12 years before harvest, depending on growth rates and desired size. In comparison, the Hannums have spent the last 44 years growing their tree business.

"When I bought this place in '74, it didn't take me long to figure out this is not cattle country, this is tree country!" Lou emphasized, recalling that he had started with cattle before taking timber agriculture seriously.

He gave praise to John and Mary Harker, of Heron, who he learned a lot from, helping him grow into the fine arborist he now is. "I couldn't name another tree grower," Lou said referencing Rob Harker, son of John and Mary, who still does a bit of tree farming in Heron, and himself, eluding to the idea that there are not many Christmas tree farmers in business.

Tuscor Ranch tree farm is the sole Montana producer of one of the most popular Christmas trees, the Fraiser fir, Lou shared. The tree has a blue-green color, their branches have a slightly upward bend and are known for excellent needle retention and shipping capability, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.

While Lou is tending the soon-to-be Christmas trees, you can find Jean happily constructing Christmas wreaths in a nearby shop. Giving a tutorial of her craft, it is apparent that she has this skill down to a fine art.

"It takes a ton of boughs to make a wreath and every bough has to be seven inches, or I don't want it!" she said in command, showing how she groups together carefully selected boughs, and places them on a metal wire wreath form concentrically, then securing them in place using what she called a "clamp machine."

After having the greenery in place, Jean puts the finishing touches on the wreaths by outfitting them with ribbon, berries and a little bling to add some shine. She commented that she uses red ribbon most often because that seems to be what consumers want most. Although, she went outside of the norm with some stunning wreathes adorned with satin ribbon of a turquoise color and accented with peacock tail feather eyes and gold, which proved to be just as beautiful.

Shana Neesvig MAKING MASTERPIECES - Jean Hannum works busily to create wreaths. She uses this clamp machine table, built by her husband Lou, to keep the 7-inch boughs in place. Hannum said she enjoys making the wreaths that will be sold, donated and gifted.

Jean constructs five different sizes of wreaths that she sends with the Christmas trees to be sold or that are special orders. She said she also donates them to be used as fundraisers for various charities and that she really enjoys spreading holiday cheer by gifting her friends with them.

A native of Scotland, Jean migrated to New Jersey in 1962. "With only two quarters in my pocket, I didn't know how poor I was until I came here" she said with a chuckle. She found work as a nanny for the family that founded the electronics company Magnavox.

Lou and Jean met in New Jersey and have now been married for 52 years. Jean recalled when Lou suggested they relocate to Montana to start a farm. She admitted that she was quite reluctant to make the move west knowing nothing about it, but "I always wanted a farm," she added.

"He brought me to Montana and I thought I was going to die!" expressed Jean with laughter. But she made friends, raised her children, got pigs, chickens, cows, horses and ducks, began growing trees and they "became real farmers." It was then when Jean found a deep fondness for Montana. According to her, "We've never looked back."