Plains women bring kids cheer

The Plains Woman's Club is once again helping to make Christmas more enjoyable for children from homes of domestic violence.

Seven women – Judy Stephens, Margaret Storoy, Shirley King, Deb Cleveland, Connie Foust, Deana Allison, and Dayna Dickerson – gathered in the fellowship hall of the Plains United Methodist Church to make Christmas stockings for Sanders County Coalition For Families clients Friday afternoon.

"These ladies are making these stockings with a labor of love," said Crystal Buchanan, SCCFF's events, outreach and marketing coordinator. The stockings will go to children that have experienced domestic violence or child abuse, said Buchanan, who's been with the program for about 12 years. It's all part of SCCFF's Adopt-A-Family program put on at Christmastime. People from around the county help children by donating toys, clothes, candy, and books. Schools, churches, nonprofit groups, and individuals from Noxon to Hot Springs have volunteered their money, time and effort to make an otherwise dismal holiday more pleasant. Buchanan said this is her favorite part of the job. "I love it. I get to pretend I'm an elf. I'm a secret service elf," said Buchanan.

The Plains Woman's Club members spent just over an hour making 45 stockings last week. "It's a lot less this year; we usually do about one hundred of them," said Storoy, the club president. Storoy has participated in the stocking making for all five of her years with the club, which has been participating in the program for about nine years.

"This does get us in the Christmas spirit early," said Storoy, who added that it's a way for the club to help in the community. This was the first time for Foust and Allison, but both said they want to do it again next year and they all agreed it was more fun than work. Stephens said it's also about the camaraderie with the club members. "It's fun that you know you're doing something for somebody else, and it beats doing housework," said Stephens.

Ed Moreth IN THE SPIRIT – Ladies from the Plains Woman's Club make Christmas stockings for clients of Sanders County Coalition For Families. In the back is Margaret Storoy. The ladies at the foreground table from the left are: Deana Allison, Connie Foust, Judy Stephens, and Dayna Dickerson. Not pictured are Deb Cleveland and Shirley King.

The women set their stocking making process up like an assembly line. Storoy, Stephens and Dickerson ran the sewing machines. King, Foust and Allison cut out the patterns and pinned them together, and Cleveland ironed each stocking.

Many of the stockings were similar, but no two were the same. The stockings were 17 inches tall and about eight inches wide at the top. There were an assortment of patterns showing Santa, stars, penguins, Christmas trees, snowflakes, and angels. A few had fur sewn at the top. One was fashioned like a cowboy boot. The materials were donated by other club members. Shirley Nettleton and Pat Farmer couldn't make it to stocking session, but made 16 stockings ahead of time. Friday's ladies also made 18 extra to get a jump on next year's order.

"The stockings are always so gorgeous. They do an amazing job and are so thoughtful," said Buchanan. "You can tell they take a lot of pride and put a lot of love in what they do."

SCCFF staff members will get together on Sunday, Dec. 23, at their office, which is located in the basement of the Gray Silcox Building in Thompson Falls, to wrap presents for kids. Anyone wishing to help can contact Crystal Buchanan at 827-3218.