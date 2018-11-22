Question of the Week

How do you cook a turkey?

ASPEN WEBSTER, Noxon – “We buy a turkey from Wal-Mart, stuff it with carrots because I really like them. Put it in the oven until it is really done. I don’t know how hot it needs to be or how long. You just open the oven and see.”

MADDISON THOMPSON, Noxon – "First you get the turkey from the store. Then you cut up bread, onions, carrots, blueberries and grapes, put it in the turkey and bake it. I don’t know how long or how hot. I like chicken the best.”

BRIELLE MacARTHUR, Noxon – “My dad shoots the turkey. We put it in a bucket of hot soapy water. Mom and dad put on rubber gloves, pull it out and take off the feathers. They stuff it with bread, spices and vegetables and put it in the oven. We make pot pie with it.”

RILEY SATHER, Noxon – “We buy it at the store, stuff it with bread, carrots and broccoli. I love broccoli but I like the turkey legs best.”

RYDER PRITCHARD, Noxon – “We get the turkey in our own forest, cut off the feathers, cut it open, stuff it with bread, seeds and spices, put it in the oven and cook until it looks done and eat it. I like the meat best.”

MIKEL KAIR, Noxon –“We buy it at the store. Take the wrapping off. Put it on the kitchen table. Cut the turkey open so there’s a place for the stuffing. Cut up bread, add wheat, put inside. Cook in a hot oven. Turkey legs are my favorite. I always eat two.”