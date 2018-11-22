Remember When?

50 YEARS AGO

NOVEMBER 28, 1968

THOMPSON RIVER ROAD

STATUS EYED

Directors of the Sanders County Chamber of Commerce meeting here were asked Thursday by Sanders County Commissioner Wesley W. Stearns to decide what kind of future road is desired up Thompson River to U.S. Highway 2

Commissioner Stearns explained that the Forest Service is studying the desirability of acquiring the Anaconda Co. main haul logging road. The 40-mile road could either be classed as a timber access road or as a forest highway, which could be used both by log haulers and the general public.

Stearns said that if a road is designated as a timber access road, little or no improvements to the present Anaconda road would be made. On the other hand, if it is designated as a forest highway, the road would be widened, some curves straightened and the entire route eventually surfaced. Under the latter classification, the road’s standards would be the same as on the Paradise-St. Regis cut-off.

As a forest highway, all users would pay normal licensing and fuel taxes. As a timber access road, no taxes would be collected, and gross weights would not be restricted.

“The county’s three chambers should discuss this matter and decide what they want and then inform the commissioners, so we can work for the type of road wanted,” Stearns said.

It is apparent that no action was taken. The road is the same now as it was then.

NATIONAL LOG BUILDING

NEW PLANT

Construction is underway on a new building to house the National Log Construction Co. of Montana plant, Stephen D. Babcock, owner, has announced.

The new 36 by 150-foot log structure will house a new automatic lathe and boring machine being constructed for the firm in Oregon. Babcock said the new automated equipment will increase production of turning lots and boring out the center of them by 100 percent over present equipment and methods.

A drying shed 40 by 150 feet will be erected on the east side of the new plant. The two structures are located east of the present camp.

Turk Cabinet Shop is handling the concrete work and logs for the building are being processed in the firm’s current plant.

Lake and mountain cabins are the firm’s principal market. Babcock said 1968 sales are establishing a new record and that prior to this year 1967 was the firm’s best year.

Sales of the patented airlock construction log buildings are handled coast to coast by about 20 dealers, most of whom are located in the northern U.S. The firm’s most distant dealer is located in Vermont.

In addition to Mr. and Mrs. Babcock, the firm employs four full-time men in the plant, Ed Franck, Kenneth Larson, Bert VanCampen and Charles Franck and Mrs. Darlene Cunningham in the office.

MONTANA HUNTING HISTORY

1864 – First Territorial Legislature passes law protecting trout fisheries.

1869 – First laws protecting game birds closes quail and partridge seasons for three years.

1870 – First grouse hunting season set; bag limit established at 100 prairie chickens.

1872 – First closed season on buffalo, moose, elk, deer, bighorn sheep, mountain goats, antelope and hares. Season closed February 1 to August 15 each year.

1876 – First closed seasons on furbearing animals and on waterfowl.

1877 – Act makes it unlawful to kill game animals for hides alone. Unlawful to hunt or chase game animals with dogs. Law prohibits the sale of game birds for market purposes.

1879 – Bounty on mountain lions established.

1883 – Act prohibits the destruction of game bird and waterfowl nests and taking of eggs from nests. Hunting prohibited in Yellowstone National Park.

1889 – Montana statehood.