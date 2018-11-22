TC woman wins custom hearing aids

WINNER, WINNER - Margie Rawlinson's name was drawn out of a hat to receive custom made, top quality hearing aids. Mike VanDeRiet, owner and hearing aid specialist at Hearing Aid Institute of Missoula, fitted Rawlinson with the hearing aids recently.

What goes around comes around. For those who are skeptical of karma, the story of Trout Creek's Margie Rawlinson may change your mind on the matter.

Rawlinson has spent the last three years sewing pillowcase dresses and sundresses for girls in Belize. Over the years she has sent close to 200 dresses to girls in need. Doing good deeds for others not only lightens the heart and strengthens the soul, but it also is said that it brings good tidings.

Recently, the Hearing Aid Institute of Missoula (HAI) had a drawing for a new set of hearing aids. "I have had hearing aids for 30 years or so," said Rawlinson. So, it made sense for her to put her name in the pot and see what would happen.

As luck, or karma, would have, Rawlinson's name was drawn. She is now the proud owner of a new set of top-of-the-line, custom hearing aids, stated Kim VanDeRiet, of HAI.

"I am happy to get them, they fit better than my older ones. Those are about 10 years old," she commented. "I like them, they are more comfortable and are much smaller. I like how small the part behind my ear is and the color is a flesh color, it matches better."

With anything new, it can take time to adjust. Rawlinson stated that she is still getting used to the new set. Follow-up appointments are usually necessary to adjust any hearing aids to find the optimal balance, for the best possible hearing. "I think once I get them adjusted, I will be quite happy with them," she added.

Rawlinson is continuing to sew dresses for donations to Belize for as long as she can. Her three favorite hobbies include sewing, knitting and crocheting. "I already have 16 dresses ready to send for next year, so it should be a good year," she said. She sews the dresses with ties instead of buttons or zippers, so they can be easily tied at the shoulders and fit longer as well.

HAI has relocated to 1001 SW Higgins, Suite 105. The move to this new location, from their former site on Reserve Street, was the reason for the celebratory drawing. For more information on hearing aids or to schedule an appointment with the institute call (406) 543-5025. HAI also has an office in Kalispell. They can be contacted at (406) 755-1945.