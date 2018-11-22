Twins share a passion for woodworking

THE WADDINGTON BROTHERS provide a handcrafted, hand peeled, full scribed log cabin. Twin brothers Ethan and Jacob Waddington established Waddington Log Homes in Thompson Falls one year ago. They pride themselves on following European cabin building practices adopted by the International Log Builders' Association.

When it comes to quality, these boys do not skimp. They are identical twins, but Jacob and Ethan Waddington have more than that in common. They share a passion, a burning desire to build aesthetically amazing log creations of top quality. After spending years perfecting their woodworking skills, they established Waddington Log Homes in Thompson Falls in 2017.

"If you are going to have a log home with maintenance, you might as well have a quality log home," Jacob emphasized. Ethan agreed. He made it clear that a handcrafted piece of artwork is what you will witness in one of their log homes.

"Most of the methods we use are what you see in Canada," Ethan stated. The brothers hand peel each log and never work with milled, or mechanically turned, logs. "Log work got lost a few hundred years ago. In the 1970s the International Log Builders' Association (ILBA) began sharing information to promote handcrafted log methods."

Prior to this, the old European ways of log cabin craft was a well-kept secret. The methods have proved to be the best at keeping copes (notch joints where the logs come together) tight and logs in place longer and more effectively. The world's most well-known log builders came together in the 1970s to provide a forum where full-scribe log artists could learn from one another, hence forming the ILBA. The Waddington way is not just about supplying hand peeled logs, but also about the handcrafted Swedish cope, a cherished feature they have gained much experience with through ILBA participation.

In the last few years the boys have spent much of their time studying and researching ILBA standards and practices to provide quality work not found in most American log cabin building businesses. "I hate to use the same words to describe what is special about us and how we build cabins, because the words are the same ones used by other builders, but they are not really doing it," Jacob commented.

"Our kits are more complete than most other places, because our ends are finished, and the cabin is ready for electrical wiring and any general contractor will be readily able to work," Jacob said. Ethan agreed, "Our goal is that someone else doesn't have to take a chainsaw to the cabin to finish it. We are the only ones who use a chainsaw on the home." Jacob quickly added that "it's like paying twice" if someone else must cut holes to place windows or wiring.

The Waddingtons are currently constructing a spec cabin, which will be for sale, located on the east end of Thompson Falls, along Highway 200. This is a smaller cabin, but average for Montana, according to the twins. The 964-square-foot cabin will take them five months to complete. Full scribe takes longer than chinking, which is what the Waddingtons pride themselves on, handcrafted architecture.

"We will be shopping for logs this winter, for next year's project," the boys commented when asked from where the logs are supplied. They both are set on keeping the log buying business as local as possible. The spec home logs came from Noxon and they have sold cabins to residents of Trout Creek and Heron thus far.

The boys became interested in log crafting when they were quite young. They worked with their father and older brother Seth in the family tree service business, but always envisioned building log homes. The boys' father also constructed log homes in Libby and Washington state for quite some time, about 20 years ago. The family then moved to North Dakota.

"North Dakota is not the place for log home building," the Waddington twins agreed. With that realization, the boys packed up and moved to northwest Montana in February 2015 to follow their dream of log home crafting.

The boys are 27, but do not let their age fool you. They have more experience and years under their belt than most. Having been only eight years young, Jacob was inspired by a Libby chainsaw carving artist. It was decided, he was going to begin the fine art of woodworking. He began carving figurines with balsawood and an X-Acto knife until he reached 15 years of age, when he could delve into more advanced work.

Having made a deal with his dad, the 15-year-old made him stick to their agreement. It was time to break out the chainsaw and start whittling away. For a decade, Jacob made a decent business selling his creations and left remnants in areas where he resided in the form of wooden sculptures.

Being twins, it is no surprise that Ethan too had natural instincts to do great things. He is well versed in playing the banjo and bass. The family enjoyed many years touring the continental U.S. playing bluegrass and gospel music together during the winter months when the tree service business was slow. Ethan was only 18 in 2009, when he took second in the National Banjo Championship in Winfield, Kansas, and placed fourth two years later.

It was during this time in the boys' lives that music was their priority. As they matured in the music industry and advanced, it became necessary to be outfitted with quality instruments. This was a problem, quality stringed instruments cost thousands of dollars. Money the family did not have.

Where there is a will there is a way.

Shana Neesvig Jacob Waddington has proven to be a master at crafting with a chainsaw.

Luthiers, people who build or repair stringed instruments usually compose of a neck and sound box, are what the twins became. They built their own banjos and mandolins for family without skimping on a single detail. Not only did they create quality instruments, they perfected design cutting and mother of pearl and abalone inlay techniques.

The Waddington twins are detail oriented by nature. Watching them construct a log cabin is something to admire. They take their time, they pay attention to be sure they are applying the same centuries-old European techniques proven to be the best around.

For more information on Waddington Log Homes and to view floorplans of cabins available visit http://www.waddingtonloghome.com. The Waddington's can also be contacted at 847-3131 or (701) 928-0318.