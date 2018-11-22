Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
November 22, 2018
Sanders County Attorney
Leon Hendry, 49, driving under the influence of alcohol, 3rd offense, $1,635.
Montana Highway Patrol
Albert Johnson, 34, driving under the influence of alcohol, 1st offense, $1,135 and 1 day jail.
Rebel Carr, 50, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Tyrah Hammond, 18, seatbelt violation, $20.
Brady Oakland, 25, night speeding, $20.
Colin Croshaw, 31, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Joshua Wagoner, 31, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.
John Beseda, 67, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Peter Kitts, 68, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.
Michael Knight, 61, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Matthew Cernohorsky, 23, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Kyle Hutchings, 27, partner or family member assault, 1st offense, $275 and 1 day jail; destruction or tampering of communication device to obstruct, prevent or interfere with the report of a criminal offense, $100.
