Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

 
November 22, 2018



Sanders County Attorney

Leon Hendry, 49, driving under the influence of alcohol, 3rd offense, $1,635.

Montana Highway Patrol

Albert Johnson, 34, driving under the influence of alcohol, 1st offense, $1,135 and 1 day jail.

Rebel Carr, 50, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Tyrah Hammond, 18, seatbelt violation, $20.

Brady Oakland, 25, night speeding, $20.

Colin Croshaw, 31, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Joshua Wagoner, 31, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.

John Beseda, 67, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Peter Kitts, 68, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.

Michael Knight, 61, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Matthew Cernohorsky, 23, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Kyle Hutchings, 27, partner or family member assault, 1st offense, $275 and 1 day jail; destruction or tampering of communication device to obstruct, prevent or interfere with the report of a criminal offense, $100.

 
