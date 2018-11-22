Sheriff's Log

Ambulances: Noxon, 4; T. Falls, 1; Plains, 4; H. Springs, 3; Dixon QRU, 1.

Sunday, November 11

Fish & Game requested for possible spotlighting in the Brushy Gulch area, T. Falls.

Llama on Hwy. 28, north of Plains.

Deceased bighorn sheep on Hwy. 200, Plains.

Arrest made for partner/family member assault, Noxon.

Juveniles climbing on head stones in the cemetery on Clay St., T. Falls.

Possible missing person, Plains.

Vehicle vs. guardrail on Hwy. 200 bridge, Paradise.

Vehicle vs. guardrail on Hwy. 135.

Slide off on Hwy. 28, north of Plains.

Domestic dispute, T. Creek.

Welfare check requested, Noxon.

Possible impaired driver on Hwy. 200 westbound, Plains.

Vehicle abandoned in westbound lane of Hwy. 471 on Idaho side of Thompson Pass.

Monday, November 12

Arrest made for driving with a suspended or revoked license, Hwy. 28, H. Springs.

Arrest made for a stop sign violation, DUI refusal, H. Springs.

Domestic disturbance, Noxon.

Concern for man walking along eastbound Hwy. 200, T. Falls.

Pickup hit the Fairgrounds fence and then left the scene, headed for Plains.

Tuesday, November 13

Two individuals went out to get firewood and didn’t return.

Neighbor dispute, Plains.

Male trying to gain entrance to a shed behind an unoccupied residence, Plains.

Neighbor dispute, Plains.

Driver ran the stop sign at Prospect Cr. and Hwy. 200, almost ran another driver off the road, headed eastbound on Hwy. 200, T. Falls.

Hunter suspects someone attempted to break into his vehicle while it was parked at the gate on Cougar Peak.

Delivery truck stuck on Cooper Pass, T. Falls.

Residential carbon monoxide alarm sounding at rural T. Falls residence.

Concern over welfare of livestock, H. Springs.

Vehicle vs. deer, vehicle off the side of Hwy. 200, airbags deployed with no occupants, Dixon.

Wednesday, November 14

Vehicle vs. elk, Hwy. 200, T. Falls.

Coroner requested, T. Falls.

Trespassing on Harlow Rd., T. Falls.

Caller and her dog being chased by other dogs, Plains.

Damage to mailbox, T. Creek.

Coroner requested, T. Falls.

Individual backed into another car and then left the scene at the post office parking lot, T. Falls.

Disturbance at the Lakeside Motel, T. Creek.

Person banging on the door and window and screaming at a Plains residence.

Contact made with Sheriff’s Office by intoxicated individual.

Custody dispute, welfare check requested, Plains.

Thursday, November 15

Semi rollover on Hwy. 56, road conditions extremely slick, two occupants very cold, Noxon.

Welfare check requested, T. Creek.

Cows on Hwy. 200, Paradise.

Welfare check requested after confusion over bus drop-off, Noxon.

Vehicle ran a bus stop sign on Hwy. 200, Plains.

Theft from motor vehicles at Rimrock Lodge parking lot, T. Falls.

Coroner requested, T. Falls.

Apprehension of suspect in disturbance at the Lakeside Motel, T. Creek.

Stolen vehicle recovered at Town Pump, Plains.

Friday, November 16

Black cattle on Hwy. 382, Dixon.

Coroner requested, T. Creek.

Civil standby requested, Plains.

Dog running at large, T. Falls.

Vehicle vs. deer, Hwy. 200, Perma.

Threats of bodily harm made, Paradise.

Barking dogs, T. Creek.

Saturday, November 17

Fish & Game requested for poaching, hunting without permission, animal seized, T. Creek.

Suspicious activity at Paradise residence.

Small, unoccupied boat floating down the river by Big Eddy’s, T. Falls.

Vehicle traveling westbound on Hwy. 200 failing to maintain speed and lane, Dixon.

Arrest made for driving with a suspended or revoked license, Town Pump, T. Falls.

Vehicle vs. deer, Plains.

Barking dogs, T. Creek.

Arrest made for possession of dangerous drugs, Town Pump parking lot, T. Falls.

Speeding vehicle on Hwy. 200 at Hwy. 56.