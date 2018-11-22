TC man in custody after standoff

A Trout Creek man is in custody after a standoff with police that lasted several hours last week.

According to the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), West Flockerzi of Trout Creek allegedly tried to start a fire at the Lakeside Resort and Motel late Wednesday afternoon. Dispatch received the call at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday. The caller reported that someone attempted to start a fire at the front door and pulled a gun.

According to SCSO, “deputies responded and while speaking with witnesses, the same male returned and fired additional shots into another nearby building, before fleeing in a motor vehicle. The deputies on scene returned to their patrol vehicles and pursued, but due to the head start of the suspect lost sight of him.”

An arrest warrant was sought, and law enforcement continued to search for Flockerzi through Thursday. SCSO said that evidence indicated that Flockerzi was acting alone. “Information indicated that the male was armed and anticipating a shootout with law enforcement upon service of the warrant,” according to SCSO, which requested assistance from the Missoula County Tactical Response Team due to the threat. An armored unit from the Kalispell Police Department also assisted the Missoula team during the standoff.

Flockerzi was taken into custody around 4 a.m. Friday at a residence on Trout Creek Road. “The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Missoula County Special Response Team and Kalispell Police Department for their assistance in resolving this situation safely, without loss of life or injury,” SCSO stated.