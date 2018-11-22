Loreli Jane Mowery, 63, of Plains, passed away in the loving arms of her husband on Sunday, November 18, 2018 at St. Patrick Hospital, of complications related to cancer.

She was born on November 8, 1955, in Toledo, Ohio to Edwin Elliott and Janice Sanford. She grew up in Ohio and graduated from Sylvania High School in 1972.

On September 16, 1972, she married her soulmate Thomas (Tom) Earl Mowery in Lambertville, MI. The couple lived in Montana for several years before moving to Blissfield, Michigan where they raised their two children, Michelle and Corey. She and her husband started and ran a successful steel fabrication business.

They turned their dream into a reality in 1994 when they purchased and moved to their ranch in Plains, Montana. They always welcomed and fed many friends and family. Loreli showed her love to others through her gourmet cooking and her amazing hospitality. She enjoyed a full house of live music and laughter.

Loreli was a wonderful grandmother, she loved spending time with her five grandchildren and spoiling them as much as she could. She was often known to brag about them to her friends.

In Plains, she loved to quilt with her close friends that gathered weekly. She was an accomplished quilter having completed many beautiful works of art. She also loved to care for and create beautiful flower gardens. Loreli and Tom were members of Plains Alliance Church, where she enjoyed attending Sunday worship service.

Her marriage to Tom for over 46 years was a tribute to true love. In many beautiful ways their sacrificial love touched numerous lives and leaves a legacy for all who knew them. They were together until her last breath when she was embraced by Jesus.

Survivors include her parents Edwin (Carol) Elliott and Janice Sanford; seven siblings; her husband Tom, children Corey(Jenny) Mowery and Michelle(Tito) Flores; Eric (Catharine) Elliott; Chad (Shauna) Henning; precious grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 23 at 11am at Plains Alliance Church with a luncheon to follow.