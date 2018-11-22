The end of 11-man?

Thompson Falls’ move to 8-Man football approved

The final gun has sounded, it is game over for 11-man football in Thompson Falls.

Thompson Falls High School will be playing 8-Man football beginning next fall, Principal Rich Ferris told the Ledger Monday after the Montana High School Association announced the move at a meeting of the MHSA executive board in Helena Monday.

Ferris, Superintendent Bill Cain and Athletic Director Jake Mickelson represented Thompson Falls with a presentation to the board in Helena. Several other schools were reclassified during the meeting as well. None of the reps from those schools were any happier than the Thompson Falls contingent.

“We did the happy dance as soon as we walked out the door,” Ferris said by phone as the three traveled back to Thompson Falls. “We are excited to play 8-Man football and to be in a situation where we can be competitive again.”

Undermanned and saddled with injuries and eligibility issues through much of the season, the Thompson Falls Blue Hawks finished the 2018 campaign as an 11-man team in the Western B division with a 0-9 record.

Ferris said interpreting the numbers game played a key role the board’s decision. A student enrollment of 140 or more prevents a school from qualifying to play at the 8-Man level; any more than that and a school must plead its case in front of the board at the MHSA for an exemption. Hot Springs was granted the opportunity to return to 6-Man football, from a one-year stay in 8-Man, by the same process in 2017. Schools playing 6-Man football are generally limited to enrollments of 70 students or less, barring exemptions like the one Hot Springs received last year.

Thompson Falls has been dealing with artificially inflated enrollment numbers due to youth group homes in the area for years. Those numbers have kept Blue Hawk athletic programs at the Class B level in spite of the fact that many of these students in high school were ineligible to participate.

In any event, most of the kids in the youth homes are not here for the athletic opportunity. And TFHS is not attempting to build powerhouse teams through the group homes population.

“Our enrollment is around 160 but about 25% of the students are from the group homes in the area,” Ferris said, “so realistically we have about 120 kids that are eligible for varsity sports.”

“I was impressed with how the board took the therapeutic group homes in our area into account for their decision,” Thompson Falls Athletic Director Jake Mickelson said. “They didn’t just look at enrollment either, they also took a look at current roster size and the junior high program.

“We played 8-Man football in junior high the last two seasons,” he added. “We had nine kids out two years ago and 12 last year, including sixth graders for the first time. The board recognized our unique circumstances and made their final determination based on those findings.”

Blue Hawk football coach Jared Koskela, the man who will be in charge of the transition from 11-man to 8-Man on the field of play, said the change will be challenging and that he understands the factors behind the move.

“It is not because of the win-loss record in 11-man,” he said. “The argument is about the up-and-coming with our elementary and junior high numbers, which are below a lot of the other B schools, and about travel. It looks like we would not have to travel as much if we play in the 8-Man league.”

Thompson Falls will remain Class B in all other sports, as schools like Troy and Mission now are as well. The Western 8-Man division for football will consist of a mix of B and C schools including Clark Fork (Alberton-Superior), Arlee, Charlo, Flint Creek (Drummond-Philipsburg), Plains, Mission, Seeley-Swan, Troy, Victor and now, Thompson Falls.

“I feel this is where we fit better, where we belong with the teams we used to compete with quite a bit,” Mickelson said. “It will bring back some of our traditional rivalries with teams like Plains, Troy and Mission. We are excited to move the goal posts and get on with the next chapter.”

The move to 8-Man makes sense in the fact that the bigger schools in the Western B – Missoula Loyola, Florence and Eureka for example – have enrollments in the 300-student range while Thompson Falls has its 160, with only about 120 of those being actually able to compete in varsity sports.

“It has put us at a huge disadvantage with over 100 kids less than some of the other schools in our conference,” Mickelson said. “And it’s not like we expect to dominate at the 8-Man level, those programs are well-established and we will probably take our lumps learning the new game.”

The 8-Man and 6-Man games are played on an 80-yard field in Montana while 11-man football is played on a 100-yard girdiron.

The MHSA made several other classification changes at Monday’s meeting.

Arlee and Great Falls Central will move up to Class B for all sports except 8-Man football; Ekalaka and West Yellowstone will move up to 8-Man football from 6-Man; Box Elder will move back down to 6-Man football from 8-Man; Frazer will be joining the 6-Man game after dissolution of the co-op with Wolf Point and Lustre; and Harlowton-Ryegate and Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap will move down from 8-Man to 6-Man after projecting declining enrollments and participation numbers.

The board also reportedly decided to allow Glendive to drop down to Class B from Class A, also based on projected enrollments and participation numbers, although this item was not included in the MHSA press release.

One question left on the table at Monday’s board meeting is the future of the co-op between Geraldine and Highwood for 6-Man football. Those schools’ intentions were not known Monday, although it is believed that the co-op would be dissolved at some point this school year.