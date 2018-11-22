ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By John Hamilton 

Weltz named All-State

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

November 22, 2018

John Hamilton

ALSO ALL-STATE - Noxon senior Delaney Weltz was recently named to the Class C All-State volleyball team. Weltz's honor was inadvertently omitted from last week's District 14C all-conference story.

Hold the presses, that All-State C team published in last week's Ledger is not the complete one.

Delaney Weltz's name went missing from the 2018 All-State C listed in last week's paper due to an incomplete list of the squad provided to the Ledger.

Along with her teammate Kristina Brown, also a senior, Weltz was named first team to the District 14C All-Conference team, but her name was somehow inadvertently left off the All-State C list and was not included in last week's story. The Ledger regrets the omission.



 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
editor@scledger.net

© 2018 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018