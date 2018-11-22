Weltz named All-State

ALSO ALL-STATE - Noxon senior Delaney Weltz was recently named to the Class C All-State volleyball team. Weltz's honor was inadvertently omitted from last week's District 14C all-conference story.

Hold the presses, that All-State C team published in last week's Ledger is not the complete one.

Delaney Weltz's name went missing from the 2018 All-State C listed in last week's paper due to an incomplete list of the squad provided to the Ledger.

Along with her teammate Kristina Brown, also a senior, Weltz was named first team to the District 14C All-Conference team, but her name was somehow inadvertently left off the All-State C list and was not included in last week's story. The Ledger regrets the omission.