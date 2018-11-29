Question of the Week

What was your favorite subject in high school?

MIKE GILLMORE, Trout Creek – “Science and biology. I wasn’t good at math and English. But I found science and biology interesting.”

JOHN LESTER, Missoula – “Actually, I liked social studies. We would all go to the auditorium where we watched movies about countries and people all around the world.”

MICHELE FREEMAN, Trout Creek – “Probably science. I found it interesting.”

ERIN KENEADY, Trout Creek – “Probably Western Literature. I had a good teacher, Mike Collins, and because of him, I still like to read.”

SHAWN NEAL, Noxon – “Shop class. It helped me to use my creativity. I also liked English.”

ZACK MORKERT, Thompson Falls – “I liked art, and I passed it along to my kids.”