ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Question of the Week

What was your favorite subject in high school?

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

November 29, 2018



MIKE GILLMORE, Trout Creek – “Science and biology. I wasn’t good at math and English. But I found science and biology interesting.”

JOHN LESTER, Missoula – “Actually, I liked social studies. We would all go to the auditorium where we watched movies about countries and people all around the world.”

MICHELE FREEMAN, Trout Creek – “Probably science. I found it interesting.”

ERIN KENEADY, Trout Creek – “Probably Western Literature. I had a good teacher, Mike Collins, and because of him, I still like to read.”

SHAWN NEAL, Noxon – “Shop class. It helped me to use my creativity. I also liked English.”

ZACK MORKERT, Thompson Falls – “I liked art, and I passed it along to my kids.”

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
editor@scledger.net

© 2018 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018