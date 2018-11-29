Question of the Week
What was your favorite subject in high school?
MIKE GILLMORE, Trout Creek – “Science and biology. I wasn’t good at math and English. But I found science and biology interesting.”
JOHN LESTER, Missoula – “Actually, I liked social studies. We would all go to the auditorium where we watched movies about countries and people all around the world.”
MICHELE FREEMAN, Trout Creek – “Probably science. I found it interesting.”
ERIN KENEADY, Trout Creek – “Probably Western Literature. I had a good teacher, Mike Collins, and because of him, I still like to read.”
SHAWN NEAL, Noxon – “Shop class. It helped me to use my creativity. I also liked English.”
ZACK MORKERT, Thompson Falls – “I liked art, and I passed it along to my kids.”
