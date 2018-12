Sanders County Honor Roll - First Quarter November 29, 2018



Thompson Falls Elementary Students on the fourth grade honor roll list were Alex Albano, Alex Barrera, Aubrey Baxter, Hunter Berman, Sandy Bonney, Allie Borgmann, Everett Brotherton, Jesse Buchanan, Addyson Deal, Teagan Dorscher, Chase Helvey, Samantha Hertel, Kylee Huff, Michael Koskela, Emma M...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.