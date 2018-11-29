FDA: Romaine lettuce linked to E. coli outbreak likely from California

The FDA on Wednesday released information stating that the romaine lettuce linked to a multi-state E. coli outbreak likely came from California. The specific counties in California identified by the FDA include Monterey, San Benito, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz and Ventura. According to the FDA, romaine harvested from locations outside of those regions in California does not appear to be related to the current outbreak.

The FDA reported 43 cases of E. coli in 12 states in the latest outbreak, and 16 hospitalizations. Additionally, 22 cases were reported in Canada. No cases have been reported in Montana.

On Nov. 20, the FDA issued a recall of all romaine lettuce while the source of the E. coli infections was investigated.

More information: https://www.fda.gov/Food/RecallsOutbreaksEmergencies/Outbreaks/ucm626330.htm?utm_campaign=Outbreak_Romaine_11282018&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Eloqua