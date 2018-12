Justice Court Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden November 29, 2018



Sanders County Sheriff’s Office Harry Behmerwohld Jr., 65, driving under the influence of alcohol, 3rd offense, $1,200 and 7 days jail. Matthew Carson, 47, night speeding, $120; operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, $285. Travis Jordan, 35, day speeding, $20. Kim Mattson...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.