TC man charged with five felonies

A Trout Creek man is facing five charges after allegedly attempting to start a fire at the Lakeside Motel and engaging in an hours-long standoff with police.

West Flockerzi is facing felony charges of attempted arson, assault with a weapon, assault on a peace officer and two counts of criminal endangerment. According to charging documents, tear gas and a flash bang grenade was used by officers in apprehending the suspect after a search that lasted two days.

Charging documents filed in 20th District Court by Sanders County Attorney Robert Zimmerman state that law enforcement responded to the Lakeside Motel in Trout Creek on Wednesday, Nov. 15 after a 911 caller stated that a male subject had come to the front door and pulled out a gun and advised that he was going to burn the place down. A manager at the Lakeside told law enforcement that an employee reported the front door was on fire. When he went to inspect and saw flames, the manager said he could see a man, who he identified as Flockerzi, outside the door attempting to light something in a bottle.

When law enforcement arrived, additional witnesses identified the man as Flockerzi and said that he left in a dark-colored Subaru, according to charging documents. Witnesses said that shortly thereafter they heard more gunshots. As officers were investigating at the Lakeside, charging documents state that “east of them near the laundromat came the sound of a vehicle attempting to stop on loose gravel followed quickly by two gunshots.” The vehicle then took off westbound on Highway 200. Officers attempted to pursue the vehicle, but lost sight of it.

During the investigation, a Trout Creek resident approached the officers and told them that he had just returned home from work to find that someone had shot through a window at his residence on Larch Street in Trout Creek. No one was in the residence at the time. Officers also reported that the suspect had shot through at window at the Lakeside laundromat and through a window of one of the motel rooms.

According to charging documents, officers attempted to locate Flockerzi at his father’s residence, where he reportedly also lived, but were unable to find him. The next day, Thursday, officers reportedly determined that Flockerzi was at his father’s house. The Missoula County Swat Team and an armored vehicle from Flathead County were brought in as the residence was under surveillance, documents state.

In attempting to get Flockerzi out of the home, officers used a flash bang grenade and “some 25 rounds of tear gas canisters.” The report states that “finally Flockerzi, who it was determined was hiding in the crawl space under the mobile home, came out of the mobile home and pointed a rifle at one of the members of the Missoula County Swat Team. The Swat Team member, in fear of being shot, shot at Flockerzi but missed. Flockerzi retreated into the mobile home but came out shortly thereafter and surrendered.

According to the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office, Flockerzi was taken into custody about 4 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 16. No injuries were reported.