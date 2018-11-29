Thomas Otto Farrenkopf died on November 17, 2018 in Everett, Washington. He was 83. Tom was born December 2, 1934 in Middle Village, New York. He was the fourth of five children of Frank and Theresa Farrenkopf. Tom graduated from Bishop Loughlin High School, Brooklyn, New York, in June 1953. Tom was the first member of his family to graduate from college. He attended the New York State Ranger School from September 1953 until May 1955 and graduated from Syracuse University in May 1957.

Tom served with the U.S. Army in Korea, achieving the rank of Sergeant. He was honorably discharged from service in August 1960 and was later recalled during the Bay of Pigs Invasion. He served at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, as a construction foreman, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was honorably discharged from service in August 1962.

Tom relocated to Ogden, Utah, to pursue a career with the U.S. Forest Service. He started as a researcher and authored Forest Statistics for Eastern Oregon, which was published in 1977. He was an experienced computer programmer/administrator and decided to manage computer programming/administration projects and programmers. He rose to the level of director and, after 32 years of service, retired in May 1994.

Tom met Nancy Jane Purcell, his wife of 48 years, in Ogden, Utah, and they were married on April 4, 1964. In August 1971, they relocated to Tigard, Oregon, where they raised their four boys, Edward, Gregory, Joseph and Matthew. Tom was passionate about his family. He volunteered to coach and referee soccer. He volunteered as a chaperone on trips with the St. Anthony's Boys Choir. He sacrificed for his family so they would have experiences they'd remember for the rest of their lives.

Tom actively participated at St. Anthony's Church as a Eucharistic minister, lector and as a member of the Budget Council. He was passionate about helping others. As a direct result of helping a fellow parishioner, Tom and Nancy discovered Montana. Tom loved the outdoors and working with his hands. He could do both in Montana. Over several years, he and Nancy built a house in Thompson Falls, Montana, where they spent their retirement years. He spent much of his time "working" on projects, researching family history and spending time with friends.

Tom joined the Thompson Falls Council of the Knights of Columbus. He served as the council's Secretary, Deputy Grand Knight and Grand Knight, achieving the rank of 4th Degree Knight. He spent many hours volunteering his time representing the council at state-wide meetings, chairing council meetings and participating in various council activities. As acting Grand Knight, he organized the sixth annual March for Life – a cause about which he was very passionate.

Tom is survived by his sister, Terry Basedow; his sons Edward, Gregory, Joseph and Matthew; four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; his parents, Frank and Theresa; and his brothers Frank, Joseph and Edward.

Funeral masses will be held on Dec. 4, 2018 at 11 a.m., St. William Catholic Church, Thompson Falls, Montana, and on Dec. 7, 2018 at 11 a.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Tigard, Oregon. Burial will immediately follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Tigard, followed by a celebration of life at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Providence Hospice Foundation, 2731 Wetmore Ave., Everett, WA, 98201.