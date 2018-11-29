Willard Nathan Hanks, Jr., "Bill" peacefully left this earth to go and live with his Heavenly Father November 19, 2018. He was born in Bozeman, Mont. February 15, 1932. He will be missed by his family and all who knew him. He had many uphill battles to overcome in his life, but he was both proud and humble and he braved whatever life brought him. He was a kind and giving soul and he always put God and his family above all else.

He served proudly in the Korean War and was honorably discharged in May 1954. When he came home he met the love of his life, Leona Grace Wehren and they were married December 26, 1954. They moved to California where Dad took a job with what is now known as Mountain Bell. He was later transferred back to Montana and continued his employment with Mountain Bell until his retirement.

He is survived by his wife Leona, their daughter Valerie and her husband Hap and their son Steven and his wife Debbie. He was blessed with eight grandchildren, Ryan, Matt (Krystal), Michelle (Wade), Randy (Genesis), Jimmy, Nick, Jennie and Lizzie; and 15 great-grandchildren, Mercedes, Wayne, Hunter, Brandon, Kylee, Tristin, Marissa, Audri, Ellie, Ary, Kootenai, Alex, Jerren, Allie and Daisy; two nieces and a nephew.

We were blessed to have him for 86 years and we are grateful our family will meet again in Heaven and be together for all eternity.