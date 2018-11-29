Our Viewpoint

ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Montanans have good survival skills

 
November 29, 2018



Living in Montana, you learn early on how to navigate winter weather. We might complain about the snow, the cold, and the frequent icy roads. But you buckle up, drive slower, get out and shovel, and do what you can to make it so you can go about your normal activities.

Schools in Northwest Montana may have a few days each year with a delayed start or buses running slower to make sure everyone arrives safe. It's very rare, though, that local kids get a snow day. We remember a few of those precious days growing up, having the opportunity to stay home and play in the snow piles all day, but the assumption was that school would always go on.

Every time we hear of snow days, after an inch or so of snow in places such as Tennessee, it makes us giggle. Living in Montana, you learn to adapt to many different situations and weather conditions.

As the winter season nears, we're thankful for those survival skills we've gathered, like never letting your gas tank get below a quarter full.

 
