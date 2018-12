Untested Blue Hawk boys to begin play in Libby

PASSING IT ON - Hawk junior Ryan Schraeder and his Thompson Falls teammates, along with the Lady Hawks, will tip off season play at Libby Saturday. All Sanders County prep teams will begin season action this week, please see stories for details.

"Young."

That one-word answer from coach Jake Mickelson to the question of how the Thompson Falls boys will look in basketball this season pretty much sums up the situation for the Blue Hawks.

With first team District 7B all-conference picks Danny Hoisington (who was also named All-State B), Pa...