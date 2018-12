FIGHT CHILDHOOD HUNGER – Hattie Neesvig (left) was selected to participate in the Governor and First Lady Fight Childhood Hunger Initiative. Last Friday she participated in a simulation where she applied for SNAP benefits.

Now in its fifth year, the Montana Youth Leadership Council met last Friday to develop projects addressing childhood hunger during Fight Childhood Hunger Week next April 8-14, 2019. Over 50 applications were received, and 20 members were selected to represent middle and high schools in 19 differe...