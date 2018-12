Trout Creek woman promotes Indian heritage

WHITE BIRD DANCING – Chilaili Wachiwi shows one of her many flutes and Native American outfits that she wears during her performances.

One Trout Creek woman has traveled the world as an ambassador of the United States, first as a member of the Air Force, then for the U.S. State Department. Now that she's retired, it's time for her to devote her energies full time to promote her own Native American heritage and she's doing it wit...