QUICK PREVIEW – Three fourth-graders – Greg Tatum, Cooper Meredith and Carson Becktel – get to see Bill Beck run the Polar Express in the school library while he was working on the display.

The Polar Express is making a stop at Plains School for the month of December, compliments of train enthusiast Bill Beck.

The Plains resident set up the train and a winter village last week and left it in charge of train "conductor" Thom Chisholm, the school superintendent, who will turn the tra...