TWO AND THE FOUL - Plains junior Treydon Brouillette made this shot and was fouled by Brennan Cox on the play against Valley Christian in Frenchtown Saturday.

Some things seem to never change.

One of those things is the fact that the Plains boys always seem to have a competitive basketball team, no matter who is coaching them in any particular season.

An assistant to Mike Cole the past several seasons, Tyrell Allen coached his first two games as the...