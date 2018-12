Blow past Mountain Cats 55-37 in Tip-Off tourney

FRENCHTOWN – When they started to finish, the Trotters had found the way their new coach was wanting them to play.

The Plains Trotters swept a pair of games in the Western C Tip-Off tournament in Frenchtown last week, nudging by Drummond 22-18 Friday and running past Clark Fork 55-37 Saturday....