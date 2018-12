FLYING HORSE – Andy Gonzalez guides a steel horse as artist Kenton Pies raises the piece with a crane onto a concrete base along the Plains greenway. Bill Curry, who has helped with the project, looks on.

Plains is known for horses. It's the school mascot. The former elementary school was called Wild Horse Plains. An entire herd of horses recently lined the fence along the greenway. The town police patches had been Wild Horse Plains. Chief of Police Shawn Emmett said the town was called Horse Plai...