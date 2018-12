HOLIDAY HARMONY– Butch Murdock and Karval Pickering sing "Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow" at the 2nd Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration at the Paradise Center.

"It gave me such great memories when I went to school here," said 94-year-old Betty Meyer after the 2nd Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration at the Paradise Center, formerly Paradise Elementary School Sunday evening.

Meyer was one of more than 60 people who gathered in the multi-purpose ro...