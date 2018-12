SANTA 101 – Lloyd Dinkelspiel of Trout Creek learns the art of Santa carving at the Paradise Center last weekend. John Meckler of Plains instructed the day-long class on proper cutting techniques.

You start by looking at people's faces, the whole point is that the width between the eyes is the same as one eye width, the bridge of the nose doesn't come to a sharp point, it is rounded....

Things you do not think about until you must. A time when you are carving Santa Claus's face perhaps....