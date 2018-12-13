VFW conducts f lag retirement

BARREL OF FLAMES – VFW member Bill Beck places a worn out American flag into the fire as the preferred way to retire the flag. Beck, a Navy veteran, was one of 13 military veterans, two Boy Scouts and eight 4-H members to participate in the ceremony at the VFW in Plains Friday evening.

A group of kids and military veterans braved the cold temperatures last week to give a batch of U.S. flags a proper sendoff.

With the weather dipping into the low 20s, VFW Post 3596 held a flag retirement ceremony in the rear parking lot of the post Friday evening. The ceremony included members of the 4-H South Side Sparks and Plains Boy Scout Troop 1957. "The American flag, otherwise known as Old Glory, the Stars and Stripes or the Star-Spangled Banner, represents the land, the people, the government, and the ideals of the citizens of the United States of America," said Scoutmaster Steve Hardy, the ceremony's emcee. Hardy led the group of veterans and community members in the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of the ceremony.

As Hardy read through the history of the American flag, the two Boy Scouts, eight 4-Her's and 13 veterans placed the unserviceable flags one at a time into one of two barrels of fire, which took less than 30 minutes. They had only about 50 flags, including a Montana state flag and two military service flags, according to Jimmy Allison, the VFW post commander. They normally have twice as many flags, and usually have a large American flag from the Sanders County Fairgrounds.

There are various ways to dispose of a United States flag when it's no longer a "fitting emblem of display," but it should be destroyed in a dignified way, according to the U.S. Flag Code, which notes that the preferable way is burning. "I think it's the only way to retire the flag," said Don Lynch, who has attended the ceremony nearly every year for the last 10 years. "I'd like to see more people come here and show their respect to the flag," said his wife, Pamela.

"I don't like to see it tossed away. This is the respectable way to retire it," said Charles "Ole" Oelschlager, a U.S. Navy vet, who has participated in the ceremony every year since it began by Boy Scout Troop 1946 in 2001. Boy Scouts learn flag etiquette as part of their requirements. Allison wishes more kids at a young age would get involved in the flag retirement or at least watch the ceremony.

The post performs the retirement ceremony each year on Dec. 7 to honor those Americans who perished in the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, 77 years ago, said VFW member Joe Eisenbrandt, a Vietnam War Navy veteran. Eisenbrandt closed the ceremony Friday by playing "Taps" on an electronic bugle. Post 3596 members folded the flags at their meeting two days prior to the ceremony. The club also buries the flag ashes after they cool.

"I am the flag that stands for the greatest nation on earth," read Hardy. "I am no more than what you believe me to be, and I am all that you believe I can be. Look at her with renewed allegiance, honor her, respect her, and defend her."