Justice Court Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden December 13, 2018



Montana Highway Patrol Lars Foley, 17, failure to carry proof of insurance, 2nd offense, $385; night speeding, $70. John Belknap, 67, speeding in a restricted zone, $85. Douglas Townsend, 55, failure to carry proof of insurance, 1st offense, $285. Nolan Larson, 29, seatbelt violation, $20. Barbar...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.