Sheriff's Log December 13, 2018



Ambulances: Noxon, 6; T. Falls, 7; Plains, 3; H. Springs, 3. Sunday, December 2 Motor vehicle crash, significant damage to vehicle, no occupant, Hwy. 200, Noxon. Protection order violation, T. Falls. Monday, December 3 Domestic disturbance, T. Creek. Sighting of possible stolen vehicle, Plains....





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.