Charles Morland Neiman

Charles Morland (Mort) Neiman passed away on November 13, 2018, at the age of 89. Mort was born October 12, 1929 in Spokane, Washington, to Charles Marion and Ellen Neiman. He attended school in Washington, where he excelled in sports and outdoor activities, graduating from Otis Orchards. Mort briefly attended the University of Montana prior to joining the Army in 1951. He spent his military service stationed in the Far East, where he had the opportunity to serve as a member of a volleyball team that played throughout Japan. After his discharge in 1953, Mort returned home to his parents' ranch on Camas Prairie, near Hot Springs, Montana. He married his high school sweetheart, Dorla Donneaud and together they started building their ranch and their family, raising three boys.

Mort was a hard worker, always holding an outside job as well as running the ranch. He worked for many years in the woods, at the saw mill in Plains and retired from the railroad tie plant in Paradise. A normal day was packing ties early in the morning and then working a full day at home on the ranch. Nevertheless, Mort always made time for kids in the community by coaching basketball practices on the weekends during basketball season.

An avid tennis player, Mort developed a wide network of tennis friends around western Montana. He enjoyed the competition and comradery well into his 70s. Some of his favorite experiences were hunting and fishing adventures with Gordon Cross. Mort loved to travel, especially south of the border. He and Dorla always looked forward to their trips to new destinations.

Above all, Mort loved his family. He never missed a sporting event or activity involving his sons. Later on he took great enjoyment in following the sports achievements of his grandchildren, making many road trips in the process. Mort's world revolved around his wife, Dorla. She was his partner, his caretaker, and always the apple of his eye.

Mort was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Louise Cooper, and several loyal canine companions. He leaves behind a lifetime of memories and his wife Dorla on the ranch at Camas Prairie, sons Mark (Kimi) of Kalispell, Dale (Carla) of Camas Prairie, Paul (Sue) of Colstrip, grandchildren Bob (Kari) of Camas Prairie, Audrey (Justin) Williams of Olympia, Washington, Jordan of Cincinnatti, Ohio, Josh of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Melissa of Billings, Mike and Matt (Sabrina) of Colstrip and Rebecca of Fort Collins, Colorado, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The family plans a gathering to celebrate Mort's life next spring. Memorials are suggested to the Camas Prairie Neighbors, a non-profit organization formed to preserve the Camas Prairie School as a community center, c/o Sheri Lien, 220 Webber Lane, Plains, MT 59859.