Our Viewpoint

Helping others one of the greatest gifts

Let's face it, the holidays are full of stress. It's fun to get together with family and buy presents and see the excitement of Santa and holiday cheer. But the stress that comes along with it sometimes makes escaping somewhere warm a really attractive option.

One way to help ease a little of the stress for you and for others, and to make a difference for your community, is to donate to one of our dozens of deserving organizations who lend a helping hand every day. This week, we have a list of organizations, agencies and volunteer groups who serve Sanders County published on page 7. From fire departments and ambulance services to food banks and help for cancer patients, there are hundreds of people in Sanders County who help make a difference.

Consider giving a little to these organizations this holiday season. Every cent helps. As the year comes to a close, it will help you as 2019 comes around and you visit your accountant, too.