ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Our Viewpoint

Helping others one of the greatest gifts

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

December 13, 2018



Let's face it, the holidays are full of stress. It's fun to get together with family and buy presents and see the excitement of Santa and holiday cheer. But the stress that comes along with it sometimes makes escaping somewhere warm a really attractive option.

One way to help ease a little of the stress for you and for others, and to make a difference for your community, is to donate to one of our dozens of deserving organizations who lend a helping hand every day. This week, we have a list of organizations, agencies and volunteer groups who serve Sanders County published on page 7. From fire departments and ambulance services to food banks and help for cancer patients, there are hundreds of people in Sanders County who help make a difference.

Consider giving a little to these organizations this holiday season. Every cent helps. As the year comes to a close, it will help you as 2019 comes around and you visit your accountant, too.

 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
editor@scledger.net

© 2018 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 12/12/2018 23:03