Students did the right thing

To the high school students on the walkout about being harassed and bullied, good for you.

I was not surprised that the administration did not really know what was going on after talking to a student from last year who was bullied and made fun of. It did not do that person any good to report it. Trinity, you did the right thing to stand up to the person making the rude remarks, apparently you hurt his pride. Why wasn’t the school counselor more aware of the problem? Instead of bringing in outside help next year what about the school resource officer? Who, by the way, gave the ticket to the wrong student. They tell people to stand up to bullying and look what happens. I doubt if you will see much of a difference at school.

Dennis Lyght,

Thompson Falls