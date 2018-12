Hawk boys fall to Conrad, Choteau

ON THE RISE - Falls senior Grant Lundberg goes up for a shot as Conrad's Kade Harwood defends in Thompson Falls Friday.

Call it growing pains of the basketball kind.

The young Thompson Falls Blue Hawks hosted the boys' portion of the first-ever District 1B-7B Shootout last week, falling 52-47 to the Conrad Cowboys Friday and 76-34 to the Choteau Bulldogs Saturday at TFHS gym.

Thompson Falls coach Jake Mickelson...