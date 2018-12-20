A happy holiday doesn't mean a big budget

The holiday season is always full of excitement and sometimes we feel money is necessary to have a jolly, magical Christmas. For those on a budget, this is a heavy burden. Rest assured, there are many ways to have a merry Christmas without spending a fortune.

It is important to remember that the point of the holiday is not the commercial experience we have been trained to accept as truth. The holiday has always been celebrated by gifting those we hold dear to our hearts, but do we need to spend money on those we love to show our affection?

If you think back to Christmas’ of the past, you probably recall the times and memorable experiences you had as a child, or perhaps the traditions you shared as a family, much more vividly than the gifts you were bestowed.

Sharing undivided time with someone, without the cellphones or any interruptions seems to be something of the past. Set aside time this holiday season to focus on those you love, without any outside disturbances. The memories you will make will last a lifetime; a gift worth more than anything else.

When it comes to Christmas, anyone can find a plethora of craft ideas to celebrate the season. Making a holiday craft, from ornaments to wreaths, is a wonderful way to show someone how much you care for them. It shows you took time, energy, and put your heart into making something especially for them. We are fortunate to live in an area where we have access to a bounty of evergreens, pine cones and other natural decorations. Put them to good use this season.

The same is true with holiday baking. Something as simple as providing a cookie or candy plate shows your gratitude. A special flair can be added by sharing an ancestral or heritage line and making a dessert or food celebrated as a holiday favorite from that country. Providing a food is a perfect way to connect someone with their heritage.

Thrift stores are a great way to find those hidden treasures for children as well as adults. Most kids play with their toys for a short time, and eventually they are donated to these stores. It is a great way to teach children about the importance of “sharing,” or passing on items when they are finished with them, so another child can find pleasure in them. A double bonus is that most second-hand stores operate for a greater cause, which is supported by their customers. With a little cleaning up and sanitizing, most second-hand items can be as good as new, sometimes even better.

Some of the best gifts are those that provide a service. Giving coupons for household chores or tasks is a great way to show appreciation. Some ideas include: washing the dishes or making dinner, folding laundry, helping run errands, picking up the kids, going grocery shopping, helping with firewood, packing lunches, cleaning the house, mowing the lawn, and massages. The list is endless and can be customized to cover a task that is a loved one’s least favorite, which will be much appreciated when the voucher is redeemed.

Instead of purchasing gifts for the entire extended family, either exchange names for those who want to participate or partake in a white elephant gift exchange. Not only are these fun ways to celebrate the season of gifting, but in large families this can save money by limiting the number of gifts needing to be purchased (one gift per person versus buying a gift for everyone). The key to making this successful is having a set dollar amount that participants agree to stick to and determining how “serious” the gifts should be.

This gift exchange could become tradition, which leads to another idea. Start a new family tradition. Take a walk on Christmas Eve, read a holiday story every night of the 12 days leading up to Christmas as a family, have a hot chocolate extravaganza with plenty of toppings and candies for fun, and, perhaps the best of all, sit back and listen to what your kids want to do…you might be surprised that a new holiday tradition is in the making and will continue for generations to come.

Conceivably the most important gift you can give this season is setting an example of what really matters, not only on Christmas but the other 364 days of the year as well. Providing services and supporting those who work so hard to help those in need gives the gift of compassion and self-worth. We all need help at one time or another in our lives, it is important that we step up to help people become the best they can. Perhaps this gift is the best we can give our children, all while teaching them to become compassionate, caring, unselfish and unentitled human beings.

As you embark upon another holiday season, open your heart and realize that everything that comes your way, no matter how small, is a gift. That simple smile you get from someone in the grocery store, or the smile you give to that stranger, might just be the most miraculous gift of all. How you make someone feel will outlast any item you could purchase for them.