DIFFERENT STYLES – Terry Christensen works on his train roundhouse while his wife, Judi, places her gingerbread man in her house chimney.

At Dog Hill Bistro, you can make your house and eat it, too... and a few people were seen munching on their gingerbread houses Saturday at the 2nd Annual Adult Gingerbread House Class.

Kathy Logan, owner of Dog Hill Bistro in Plains, held a gingerbread session for kids last week, but Saturday, i...