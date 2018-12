LEAN YOUR EAR THIS WAY – Betty Meyer (above) tells Santa Claus what she wants for Christmas. She was one of nearly 100 "kids" to visit Santa at McGowan's Grocery and Ripples Ice Cream Parlor during the Plains Christmas Extravaganza Saturday.

Santa Claus seemed to be everywhere Saturday. Kids and adults alike sat on his lap at McGowan's Grocery in the morning and at Ripples Ice Cream Parlor in the afternoon. People lined Railroad Street shortly after noon to see Kris Kringle waving from an old fire engine in the annual parade through...