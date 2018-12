DINO CONTEST – The Plains Sinclair Gas Station mascot shows its Christmas spirit. Dave and JoAnne Colyer, owners of the station, are having a name the dinosaur contest. People can drop off their suggestion in a box inside the station.

A dinosaur has a new home at the Sinclair Gas Station in Plains last week, but now the parents, Dave and JoAnne Colyer need to come up with a name for their new addition. To take off the pressure of giving it a name, they've decided to let the public do it.

The Colyers received the 12-foot long,...