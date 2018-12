SANTA'S HELPERS - Daniel Ryan and Marc Boyd, students at Explorations, help wrap presents at Sanders County Coalition for Families on Sunday.

Each year, Sanders County Coalition for Families (SCCFF) asks volunteers to help make Christmas special for Sanders County families in need. And each year, the communities of Sanders County step up.

Crystal Buchanan with SCCFF said Sunday that the Adopt-A-Family program would not be a success...