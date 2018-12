Bingo fun hits Trout Creek

TROUT CREEK'S LUCKIEST 10-YEAR-OLD, John Cooper, joined his grandfather Doug Cooper last Saturday afternoon to try their hands at Bingo. John indeed proved to be lucky, and grandpa his lucky charm, when he won a turkey at the event. John also participated in the 2016 Thanksgiving Bingo event and won two turkey baskets then.

"Bingo!" was shouted repeatedly in Trout Creek last Saturday afternoon when Trout Creek Community Improvement Association (TCCIA) hosted the community Bingo event at the Lakeside Resort.

For only a quarter a game, people tried their luck at winning one of 10 turkey baskets filled with all the fi...