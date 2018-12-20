Keeping safe and warm in winter

As the temperature drops, we look toward electric blankets, space heaters and wood stoves for warmth. In addition, the holiday season encourages us to do more holiday baking and decorate our homes with more hazardous items such as trees with lights. It is no wonder why more residential fires occur in winter than any other season.

According to the Red Cross, residential fires are most common in the months of December and January. It is also reported that more than half of all house fires start in the kitchen. By simply keeping an eye on the oven and making sure combustibles are away from the stove, you will increase your chances of preventing a fire.

“Be safe, pay attention to what is going on,” stated JJ Goodman, Trout Creek Fire Department Chief. “It is when we get too busy, that is when it usually occurs.” He added that chimney maintenance is critical to those who burn wood to prevent fires in addition to being aware of what is going on around you.

The U.S. Fire Administration (USFA) has compiled data from 2013-2015 on homes utilizing heat sources. According to their findings, 45,900 fires caused by a heating source occur in the U.S. each year and cause an average of 205 deaths, 725 injuries and $506 million in property loss. This is the second leading cause of house fires after cooking and the peak hours are between 5-9 p.m. with a substantial increase between 6-8 p.m. Of all heat-source related fires, 29 percent occurred between this four-hour timeframe and peaked in January. Fires confined to the chimney, flues or fuel burners accounted for 75 percent of the home heating fires reported and of the nonconfined fires (those that spread from the main source), 29 percent were caused by a space heater or fireplace that ignited items placed too close to the heat source.

Holiday Christmas trees pose another hazard for fires. Of all tree fires, one in four is caused by electrical problems and one in four from a heat source being placed too close to the tree, USFA reports. They commented that these fires are not common, but when they do occur, they are more likely to be serious; one of every 32 reported tree fires result in a death compared to an average of one death in 143 of all other reported home fires.

An increase of candle-caused fires has been noted on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’ Eve.

The dangers of fires are well known, we live in an area riddled with late-summer fire seasons. Being aware that winter posses a fire risk as well is helpful to be fire safe all year. According to USFA statistics, each year wintertime home fires claim 890 lives and $2 billion in property loss.

Keep the trees watered, maintain a safe distance around heat sources and as Goodman stated, simply be aware of what is going on, don’t get too busy, pay attention to what you are doing and what hazardous are surrounding you.