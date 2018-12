Sheriff's Log December 20, 2018



Ambulances: Noxon, 2; T. Falls, 6; Plains, 6; H. Springs, 5; Dixon QRU, 1. Sunday, December 9 Domestic disturbance, Plains. Civil standby requested, T. Falls. Concern for animal welfare, Plains. Motor vehicle crash, vehicle struck a parked vehicle on Main Street, T. Falls, DUI arrest made. Walk...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.