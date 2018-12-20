ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

JD Rocky Sumner

 
December 20, 2018

SUMNER

JD Rocky Sumner, 84, died Sunday December 9 at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains, Montana. He was born in El Centro, California, on Feb. 9, 1934 to JD and Phyllis Sumner. He grew up in, Petaluma, California. He entered the Air Force and served from 1951 to 1955 and in the Reserves from 1955 to 1959. He Married Bonnie Key in 1992. In 1996 he moved to his "Loved Precious Montana." He never met an adventure he didn't like.

He is preceded by his father and mother, brother Philip Deaton, sister Joanne Barney, several aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his wife Bonnie Key-Sumner, daughters Cynthia Sumner and Kelley Bartholomew, sister Bobbie Hubresh, nieces Marlene, Lori and Roberta and nephew Dennis Deaton; and godson/nephew Dustyn Moore.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice.

Sunset Hills Funeral Homes and Crematory in Plains, Montana have been entrusted with the arrangements.

 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints
