Robert John Bodaly

Bob Bodaly, 69, a resident of Thompson Falls for over 40 years, passed away at home on November 14, 2018, from complications of heart disease and COPD. Bob was born September 2, 1949.

A Vietnam veteran, he served overseas a total of 13 months after extending his deployment. He was awarded a Bronze Star and the United States Army Commendation Medal, among other awards. Bob was just 20 years old at the time. He served from June 29, 1969, to June 28, 1971.

Bob never married and will be placed next to his mother and father in the new cemetery. His mother, Edna Mae Brauer, was born in Thompson Falls and graduated from high school in 1944.

Bob spent most mornings at Minnie's restaurant, having breakfast and giving the waitresses a hard time, always sitting in the same seat at the old brock's fountain counter, giving "Captain Morgan" a bad time.

Bob is survived by his brother Bill of Thompson Falls, sisters Dorothy Lopez of Virginia and Patricia Gunn of Thompson Falls and Post Falls, Idaho, and their families.